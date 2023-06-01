Plateau Assembly Suspends All 17 LG Chairmen

The Plateau State House of Assembly has suspended all chairmen from the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

This decision was made on Thursday during a plenary session led by the Speaker, Abok Ayuba.

The suspension was brought on after a motion presented by Pirfa Tyem, a representative from the Langtang North-North constituency.

The motion highlighted allegations of financial misconduct against the local government officials.

These allegations were brought forward in a petition to the House and communicated to Tyem by the state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Upon the passage of the motion, Speaker Ayuba announced the suspension of the LGA bosses.

He further instructed the suspended officials to transfer all government properties in their care to the Director of Personnel Management.

This order was given to facilitate the commencement of an investigation into the allegations against them.