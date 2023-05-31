Video Of Rahman Adedoyin In Court Before He Was Sentenced To Death

A video of hotelier, Rahmon Adedoyin, in court during the sentencing and after he was found guilty in the murder of Timothy Adegoke — a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has surfaced.

Recall, Justice Ojo on Tuesday, sentenced Rahmon and his manager of his hotel, Adeniyi Aderogba to death, saying that the circumstantial evidence tendered against the hotelier showed that he and some staff members at his hotel were responsible for Adegoke’s death.

Adedoyin and six of his workers, Magdalene Chiefuna, Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola, were arraigned on 18 counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, felony, indecent interference of the corpse, alteration, cancellation of receipt and oath-taking to prevent justice.

Delivering judgment, Osun Chief Judge Justice Oyebola Ojo discharged and acquitted three of the staff – Chiefuna, Oluwole and Adebayo.

However, Justice Ojo convicted Adedoyin on charges 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 15 and 16 which border on conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful killing, conspiracy to administer extra judicial oath, indecent tempering with the deceased body, tempering with evidence and manufacturing of evidence.

She also convicted Aderogba and Oyetunde on counts, 1, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8.

Justice Ojo noted that there was no direct evidence linking the convicts to the killing of Adegoke but circumstantial evidence are compelling and are convicted accordingly.

She sentenced Adedoyin to 10 years jail term on count 1 (conspiracy to commit murder), death by hanging on counts 2 and 3, (murder and unlawful killing of Adegoke). He was also sentenced to three years jail term on count 7, two years jail term on count 9 and five years each on counts 15 and 16.

She declared Rahman Adedoyin, son of the hotel owner, wanted and ordered INTERPOL to commence a manhunt for the accused with a view to arresting him in any part of the world.