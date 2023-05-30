Court Finds Hilton Hotel’s Owner Guilty In OAU Student’s Murder

The Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo, has found Hilton hotel owner, Rahmon Adedoyin, guilty in the murder of Timothy Adegoke.

Naija News reports that Adegoke was a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

While delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justuce Ojo said circumstantial evidence tendered against Adedoyin showed that he was responsible for Adegoke’s murder.

However, four members of staff prosecuted alongside Adedoyin were discharged and acquitted of the charges pressed against them.

Recall that Adegoke died at Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife in 2021 and the owner of the hotel, Dr Adedoyin alongside six of his staff namely, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola were standing trial on 18 counts of conspiracy, murder, felony, indecent interference of the corpse, alteration, and cancellation of receipt and oath-taking to prevent justice.

Justice Ojo convicted Adedoyin while delivering his judgment.