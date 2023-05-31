Timothy Adegoke: Hotel Receptionist Bags Jail Time Over Role Played Cracking Case

The receptionist, Adedeji Adesola, who was on duty at the Hilton Hotel, the day late Timothy Adegoke arrived at the facility, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Adesola’s sentence was pronounced at the sitting of the court by Osun State Chief Judge, Oyebola Ojo.

According to the judge, Adesola was guilty of conspiracy to fabricate evidence and conceal the fact that the deceased lodged at the facility before he died during the court sitting on Tuesday.

But due to pleading for leniency of the court by her counsel, Okon Ita, and the prosecution, Fatimo Adesina, because she helped with the investigation, the judge delayed her sentencing till Wednesday.

The hotel owner Ramon Adedoyin and two of his staff, Adeniyi Aderogba and Oyetunde Kazeem, were earlier sentenced to death by hanging.

The court found them culpable in the death of Adegoke, who arrived at the hotel on November 5, 2021, but was later found buried in a shallow grave along Ife-Ede, by police detectives, days after he has declared missing.

Both Adesina and Adesola’s counsel had urged the court to consider the age of the defendant and the circumstances under which she acted and treat her case with leniency.

Justice Ojo said she took notice of the plea for leniency for the defendant and the provision of Section 411 of the Constitution.

She said, “I have considered the passionate plea of the 7th defendant and the submission of the prosecution on the need to temper justice with mercy. I have observed and considered the sober disposition of the 7th defendant in court throughout the trial.

“I am equally mindful of the circumstances surrounding the case of the 7th defendant. I am not unmindful of the provisions of the Section 411 2(b) of the law. I hereby sentence you Adedeji Adesola to 2 years imprisonment starting from the first day of your arrest.”