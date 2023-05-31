Tinubu Holds Bilateral Meeting With Chinese Delegation

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, held a bilateral meeting with the Chinese delegation at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Peng Qinghua, arrived at the Villa around 3:30 pm.

Naija News gathered that the delegation includes the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, and his deputy.

Though the details of discussions at the meeting were not disclosed, it was believed it would center around strengthening relations between Nigeria and China under the Tinubu administration.

Recall that President Tinubu, on Monday evening held similar meetings with envoys and heads of mission of some countries after the inauguration ceremony at the State House.

The countries included the United Kingdom, United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Israel, Cape Verde, Somalia, and Nicaragua.