Tinubu Speaks On How He Would Rule Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural address at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday, assured Nigerians that his administration would govern on their behalf without seeking to rule over them.

In his address, Tinubu emphasized the importance of governance that is rooted in serving the people and upholding their interests.

He said, “We shall consult and dialogue but never dictate. We shall reach out to all but never put down a single person for holding views contrary to our own. We are here to further mend and heal this nation, not tear and injure it.

“Our administration shall govern on your behalf but never rule over you. We shall consult and dialogue but never dictate. We shall reach out to all but never put down a single person for holding views contrary to our own.

“Since the advent of the Fourth Republic, Nigeria has not held an election of better quality. The outcome reflected the will of the people. However, my victory does not render me any more Nigerian than my opponents. Nor does it render them any less patriotic.

“They shall forever be my fellow compatriots. And I will treat them as such. They represent important constituencies and concerns that wisdom dare not ignore.

“They have taken their concerns to court. Seeking legal redress is their right and I fully defend their exercise of this right. This is the essence of the rule of law.”

He added, “Over six decades ago, our founding fathers gave bravely of themselves to place Nigeria on the map as an independent nation.

“We must never allow the labour of those who came before us to wither in vain but to blossom and bring forth a better reality. Let us take the next great step in the journey they began and believed in.

“Today, let us recommit our very selves to placing Nigeria in our hearts as the indispensable home for each and every one of us regardless of creed, ethnicity, or place of birth.

“My supporters, I thank you. To those who voted otherwise, I extend my hand across the political divide. I ask you to grasp it in national affinity and brotherhood. For me, political colouration has faded away. All I see are Nigerians.”

Tinubu said that the Nigerian ideal which he speaks of is more than just an improvement in economic and other statistics and that these are important, but they can never convey the fullness of our story.

He concluded, “Our mission is to improve our way of life in a manner that nurtures our humanity, encourages compassion toward one another, and duly rewards our collective effort to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us.

“Our constitution and laws give us a nation on paper. We must work harder at bringing these noble documents to life by strengthening the bonds of economic collaboration, social cohesion, and cultural understanding. Let us develop a shared sense of fairness and equity.”