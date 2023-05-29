See Photos From Eagle Square As Tinubu Is Sworn In As President of Nigeria

The Eagle Square in Abuja is already agog with activities as it plays host to the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.

Naija News reports there is tight security at the square even as dignitaries have started arriving at the venue ahead of the official commencement of the inauguration.

At the same event, Senator Kashim Shettima would also be inaugurated as the new Vice President of Nigeria.

As at the time of filing this report, incoming President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have just walked into the inauguration arena amid cheers.

The Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the APC chairman, Adamu Adamu, and a host of others had earlier arrived at the ground.

The arrival of outgoing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari is being awaited for the official commencement of the swearing-in.

See some of the photos from the venue.

More details later…