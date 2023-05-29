Peter Obi Speaks On Attending Tinubu’s Inauguration, Planned Protest

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said he would not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Lagos State would be sworn in as the 16th democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja through his media aide, Tai Obasi, the LP flagbearer said it will be ‘extremely weird’ of him to attend Tinubu’s swearing-in when he is challenging his electoral victory in court.

Obasi noted that even though his principal is a very humble and reasonable man who is always looking for peace and unity in the country at all costs, he cannot act that weird and unreasonable.

The media aide, however, failed to confirm if the Labour Party leadership and Obi were sent individual invitations to the swearing-in ceremony.

He said, “My principal is a very humble and reasonable man who is always looking for peace and unity in the country at all costs. But it will be extremely weird for him to attend a ceremony of a man whose election victory he is challenging in court.

“My principal cannot act that weird and unreasonable. I can’t confirm if he receives an invitation to the swearing-in ceremony. But I am telling you that you can’t see him there.”

Speaking further, Obasi also denied rumuors that the former Anambra State governor is planning a demonstration ahead of today’s inauguration.

He said, “I don’t know where that report is coming from. We don’t know anything about it or who is behind the proposed protest. But I can categorically tell you that my principal is not aware of anything.

“He is Obi and his followers are Obidient. I agree that on some occasions, they may act on their own, no matter how you tell them to keep calm. These guys are angry. They are not happy about how everything was manipulated against Obi who has given them so much hope. They followed him and waited for him all the way.”