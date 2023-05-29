Daura Residents Express Gratitude As Ex-President Buhari Returns Home

In the town of Daura, located in Katsina State and the hometown of the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, Lawal Buhari, the President’s uncle, expressed the satisfaction and pride felt by the people of Daura for their son’s accomplishments in serving the country.

Speaking with Daily Trust at a prayer session organized in honour of the ex-President, he commended Buhari for his efforts.

Lawal expressed his belief that Buhari had given his best to the country and that the people of Daura were pleased with his service.

He stated, “He has done his best for the country and we are glad that he is back home after serving the country to the satisfaction of Nigerians. We are proud of him, we are very proud. May Allah reward him.”

Responding to inquiries about whether President Buhari would remain in Daura for the rest of his life, Lawal Buhari emphasized the strong determination and character of his nephew.

He expressed confidence in Buhari’s words, saying, “You don’t know who Buhari is, that is why you are doubting it. He will stay here, he said it and he meant it. Wherever in this world Buhari said he will stay, I believe he will, even if it is inside the bush.”

Lawal highlighted the positive impact President Buhari had on Daura and the nation as a whole.

He mentioned the significant resources invested in the town and the unprecedented level of development experienced during his tenure.

The ex-president’s uncle said, “He has provided a lot of resources in this town and we never witnessed a development in the country like now. We have never had this kind of achievement before.”

Residents of Daura organized a special prayer session at the residence of Dan Madamin Daura, another uncle of the former president, to celebrate the successful completion of Buhari’s eight years in office.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Imams from Juma’at mosques, clerics, and other members of the community.

As President Buhari journeys back to Daura after handing over power to President Bola Tinubu, the people of his hometown eagerly await his arrival, expressing their gratitude and admiration for his service to the nation.