Buhari’s ADC Officially Hands Over To Tinubu’s ADC

In a significant gesture symbolizing the transfer of power, the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) of ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf Dodo officially handed over his duties to the ADC of President Bola Tinubu, Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf.

This seamless transition of security responsibilities took place at a ceremony that showcased the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.

As the two ADCs stood side by side, the outgoing ADC of President Buhari expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and protect the President during his tenure.

He commended the professionalism and dedication of his team and reassured them of a smooth transition.

The incoming ADC of President Tinubu, Yusif acknowledged the responsibility bestowed upon him and vowed to uphold the same level of commitment and excellence.

As the new ADC assumes his role in President Tinubu’s administration, he will work closely with the President and his security team to ensure the safety and protection of the nation’s leader.

This transfer of duties marks the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s governance, with President Tinubu now at the helm, ready to lead the nation towards its aspirations and address the challenges that lie ahead.