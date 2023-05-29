Ahmed Lawan Reacts To Death Of Media Mogul, Raymond Dokpesi

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the family of the recently deceased media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi.

The lawmaker described Dokpesi death as a great loss to the Nigerian polity and media industry.

He noted that the founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM Radio contributed immensely to the Nigerian polity and media industry

The senate president said it is to the credit of Dokpesi that he established the first private television network in Nigeria, Africa’s first private satellite television and first privately owned radio station in Nigeria.

“I commiserate with the immediate family of Dr Raymond Dokpesi, staff of AIT/Ray power FM radio and the media industry at large on this great loss.

“They should all be consoled that Dr Dokpesi made his mark in business, politics and the media industry and lived a fulfilled life,” Lawan said.

He prayed to God to grant him eternal rest and comfort his loved ones.