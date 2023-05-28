Stop Criticizing Them Because Your Party Is Not In Power – Omokri Praises Buhari Over Nigeria Air

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has praised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the unveiling of Nigeria Air.

The political analyst stated this on Twitter while dismissing the criticisms against the Nigerian government over Nigeria Air.

Naija News recalls that Nigerians accused the Federal Government of nefarious activities following the arrival of Nigeria Air aircraft.

This was due to the fact that some reports revealed the aircraft was owned by Ethiopian Airlines.

However, Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed that Ethiopian Airlines was a major shareholder in Nigeria Air.

Reacting, Omokri tweeted: “Emirate Airlines, that many Nigerians love to fly with, started off in 1985 with two airlines provided to them by Pakistan International Airlines.

“Today, they are thriving. If there is something to criticise, please sòrò sóké. But do not just criticise because your party is not in government. Ruga was a bad idea. Arresting Nnamdi Kanu was a wrong move. The Northernisation of our National Security Council was a horrible thing to do. And we criticised all of those.

“But Nigeria Air is a good idea. Even starting it with a wet-leased aircraft is an even better idea than starting it with a new one. If the government does badly, let us cane them with koboko. But if they perform well, we should be objective and praise them with the same ferocity.”