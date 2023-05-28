Bode George Forgives Tinubu, Criticizes Buhari’s Administration

In a surprising turn of events, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, announced yesterday that he has forgiven President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

George, while analyzing the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, expressed his disappointment in its performance, stating that it failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Speaking to journalists at his office in Ikoyi, Chief George criticized President Buhari’s administration, emphasizing its failure to positively impact the lives of Nigerians.

He highlighted the administration’s inability to provide adequate security, which he identified as its primary responsibility.

While addressing newsmen he said, “My personal assessment is that he failed, not completely in every sector, but if you do an examination and say you must have a minimum of 33 per cent, then you can go to the next class, but they did not attain that 33 per cent. I can give them maybe about five per cent, even the five per cent requires a lot of retrospection. The most important thing you must guarantee to your people, as a government, is the security of lives and property, who is safe now?

“So it is very very disheartening and heartbreaking that he failed in his number one job, which is to guarantee security of lives and property. You know when he was coming in, oga (Buhari) was telling us, I would fight corruption, I will secure the lives and properties of the people, I will do this, I will do that, all kinds of promises.

“So let’s put those promises now into his departure because that’s what will be written on the pages of history. Whatever a leader does during his time, it is on the pages of history.”

Asked whether he would work with Tinubu if called upon, George said: “There is nothing personal, this country trained me and I have to give back.”

On his reluctance to endorse Tinubu, he said: “I have forgiven him, but you cannot forget.”