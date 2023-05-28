Anxiety Over Tinubu’s First Appointments

As President-elect, Bola Tinubu is set to be sworn in tomorrow, there is uncertainty regarding the appointments that will be made to ensure the smooth functioning of the government.

Traditionally, three key positions Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief of Staff, and presidential spokesperson, need to be filled immediately after the inauguration.

According to Vanguard, however, sources close to Tinubu have revealed that no definitive decisions have been made, leaving potential appointees in suspense.

Several names have been mentioned as potential appointees in the Tinubu administration, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, the outgoing Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and federal lawmaker James Faleke.

However, these are mere speculations, and no official confirmation has been given.

The position of SGF, considered one of the top appointments, has attracted interest from outgoing governors such as Nasir El-Rufai, Aminu Masari, and Atiku Bagudu.

Meanwhile, former Governor Kayode Fayemi is rumoured to be a strong contender for a ministerial appointment, with the External Affairs portfolio being a likely choice.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Chief of Staff and Presidential Spokesperson

While there has been opposition to the possibility of Femi Gbajabiamila becoming Chief of Staff to the President, there is no official information regarding who will assume the role.

There are, however, qualified professionals within Tinubu’s circle, including Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake, who served in the Tinubu Presidential Campaign and could be considered for the role of presidential spokesperson.

Sources close to Tinubu have revealed that the list of potential appointees remains undisclosed.

The President-elect has chosen to keep his decision-making process private, leading to speculation and anxiety among those seeking appointments.

The list is expected to be revealed in the coming days, once Tinubu is ready to hit the ground running with his administration.

In Ondo State, four individuals are strong contenders for a ministerial slot: Chief Olusola Oke, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Tajudeen Adeyemi Adetisoye, and Prince Ademola Adegoroye.

Each candidate brings unique qualifications and support from different segments of the state’s population. The final decision on the ministerial appointment from Ondo State remains unknown.

As the inauguration approaches, speculation continues regarding the key appointments in President-elect Tinubu’s administration.

The uncertainty surrounding these positions has left potential appointees and the public eagerly awaiting official announcements.