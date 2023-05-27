Peter Obi Storms Kaduna, Attends Islamic Wedding (Video/Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi was on Saturday amongst the guests who graced the Islamic wedding ceremony of Yasmeen, daughter of Alhaji Audie Muhammad.

The event took place at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, and was well attended by top clerics and personalities including vice presidential candidate, Baba-Ahmed Datti.

Sharing the video from the event, Ibrahim H Abdulkarim via his Twitter page, wrote; “The man of the moment, @PeterObi and our able VP candidate #AhmedDatti in Sultan Bello Mosque Kaduna for the wedding of Alh Audie Muhammad daughter (Yasmeen). Watch the Last video to see the people’s president. #Obidients.”

See photos from the event below;

Peter Obi Mourns Female Supporter

Meanwhile, Peter Obi on Wednesday, mourned the death of a supporter, Esther Obasi who died during her morning exercise.

The former Anambra governor via his official Twitter page condoled with the family of the deceased, revealing that until death, Esther was a firm promoter of good governance and had in every way supported the coming of a new Nigeria.

Sharing photos of Esther, Obi said: “I am saddened by the painful news of the death of Mrs Esther Nnenna Obasi, who died while on her routine morning exercise, in Jos. Esther was a firm promoter of good governance. She strongly believed, supported, and looked forward to the coming of a New Nigeria.

“I sincerely condole with her family and friends, and all who mourn her. May God give everyone the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss, and grant her eternal rest.”