I Would Have Stopped Work Last Year – Fashola Opens Up

The outgoing Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that left to him alone, he would have stopped work as a minister since last year.

This is as the minister said he had already prepared his handover note since September 2022.

Fashola, who was reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all cabinet members should continue work in their various offices till May 29, 2023, said he would have left what was remaining for the next government to take over.

The minister made this disclosure at the contract signing ceremony for the value-added concession under the highway’s development & management initiative, Naija News learnt.

He submitted that “So there is a conversation going on out there, asking why we are still working. People are asking why we are awarding contracts, so maybe we should stop here and wait for the incoming administration to sign this agreement.”

“Is that not better,” the minister was reported to have queried with the participants echoing a loud “No” in response.

He furthermore stated that “There is an argument going on out there. I think it is a conversation we must have because some people don’t like the party in government.

“And I think in order to enrich our democracy, we must begin to have conversations if the government must stop work.

“For me personally, I prepared my handover note last year in September, but more work kept coming, so I would have stopped work since September.

“Even today, some people are still sending me messages to sign a Certificate of Occupancy.”