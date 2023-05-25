Why Buhari Refused To Dissolve Cabinet – Presidency

The Presidency has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari failed to dissolve his cabinet at the last valedictory Federal Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated on Channels Television’s Politics Today that there is no rule that says the president should dissolve his cabinet after valedictory.

“It depends on the President. Style is typical to each person, that is the style of the President. He wants them to work till the very last day. We know some Presidents who would dissolve after the last FEC meeting, that is their own style,” he stated.

Massive Debts

Adesina also stated that Buhari gave the nod for last-minute funds a few days away to handover to the administration of Bola Tinubu because the government needs funds to clear debts.

“A wicked man pays and owes not, that is what the good book says. When you owe and you refuse to pay, the Bible says you are a wicked man. If the government is owing all those debts, why shouldn’t it pay? It should pay.

“The government has a mandate from a time to a certain time, that mandate was from 2019 to 2023, so the government is working,” he said.

Criticism

According to the presidential aide, the Buhari administration did not fight dissenting voices, adding that it accommodated every shade of opinion.

“Critics have the right to their opinion, they can make their own assessment. There are fact sheets published to show that the government worked, and it achieved a lot,” he said.