Middlesbrough Want £20 Million For Chuba Akpom

Middlesbrough and Nigerian striker, Chuba Akpom is available for sale this summer, but the clubs interested in signing him must be prepared to pay about £20 million for his services.

According to TEAMtalk, several Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on the 27-year-old Super Eagles of Nigeria prospect, including Crystal Palace, Everton, Wolves, Leicester City, and Brentford.

Chuba Akpom, the Smoggies’ 27-year-old hitman played 36 games, scored 28 goals, and had two assists in a tremendous Championship season. His unprecedented performance earned him the EFL Player of the Year award.

Akpom has only one year left on his contract with Michael Carrick’s coached team, but Middlesbrough is eager to sell him this summer to cash in on his current form.

“The club’s prized asset Chuba Akpom is the most likely departure given he also has just 12 months left on his current deal”, TEAMtalk claimed.

“Crystal Palace are long-term admirers of Akpom, as TEAMtalk has already revealed. Meanwhile, Everton, Wolves, Leicester, and Brentford have checked on him as well.

“In terms of a transfer fee, Boro would be looking to get close to £20m for Akpom”.

Akpom, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, holds dual citizenship in both the UK and Nigeria. He had represented England at the youth and under-21 international levels, however he declared in 2019 that he was switching to Nigeria for upcoming matches.

To date, he is yet to make any appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria but he is expected to be called up by the country for the June international break.