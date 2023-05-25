I Remain Committed To Nigeria’s Progress – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said he remains committed to the progress of the country and her continued constructive role in Africa.

Obi stated this in a statement on Thursday in reaction to the release of the new book, “Hands Off Africa”, written by Pope Francis and prefaced by global author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

He reiterated his call for Nigerians to take back their country because only Nigerians can save Nigeria, stressing that it is the only nation that we have, and it is ours to build and develop.

He wrote: “I am glad to see the release of the new book, “Hands Off Africa”, written by Pope Francis and prefaced by our literary ambassador and global author – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

“The book whose release is timely, touches on a very critical point of discontinuing the exploitation of Africa by the Western powers. As Pope Francis suggests, “May Africa be the protagonist of its own destiny!”

“I have consistently called on Nigerians to take back their country because only Nigerians can save Nigeria. This is the only nation that we have, and it is ours to build and develop.”

“When I rejected the dual citizenship of other countries years back, I was conscious that Nigeria as the only country that I have will need my full attention and commitment in the years to come.

“I remain committed to the progress of our nation, Nigeria, and to her continued constructive role in Africa.”