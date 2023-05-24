Why I Appointed Women As Finance Ministers – Buhari

With six days to the end of his administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has come out to defend his appointment of women to head the Ministry of Finance.

Naija News reports that Kemi Adeosun and Zainab Ahmed are the two women who were appointed to head the Finance Ministry in the eight years of the Buhari administration

The President said he appointed women as Finance Ministers to strategically repel people, especially men, who naturally feel too big to disturb a woman for contracts and other favours.

He added that he deliberately appointed the women to head the ministry so that it will give him a lot of peace, and to exploit the cultural behaviour of all Nigerians.

President Buhari made the disclosure while commissioning the new Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: “I deliberately appointed ladies so that it will give me a lot of peace. I made sure I gave the Ministry of Finance to a lady to exploit the cultural behaviour of all Nigerians.

“Once ladies are in charge, people feel too big to go to ladies. So, I am sure peace will be allowed in the Ministry of Finance where people will go and lobby for their contracts to be paid and so on. So, they feel too big to go to ladies. So, I put a lady in charge. That gave me a lot of peace.”