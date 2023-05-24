Tinubu Reacts As Akinfeleye Loses Wife

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the demise of Carol Akinfeleye, the wife of a well-revered professor of Mass Communication, Ralph Akinfeleye.

Naija News learnt that the Yeye Gbekonuyi of Idanre Kingdom in Ondo State died last Saturday, May 6, 2023, after battling an undisclosed illness.

The deceased was a retired school principal and Director of Education in Lagos State. Carol was said to have died at the age of 64.

In a condolence message signed and addressed to the Akinfeleye family through his media aide, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said the deceased had touched lives with her kindness, charity and professional career as a teacher and principal.

He consoled the retired University of Lagos don and urged him to be comforted by the remarkable impact his wife made while she was alive.

“I sympathise with Professor Ralph Akinfeleye on the demise of his dear wife, Mrs Carol Anike Akinfeleye.

“This must be a difficult moment for the family, and I pray to God to comfort all loved ones left behind.

“May God strengthen Professor Akinfeleye, the children, and the entire family and give them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” Tinubu prayed in condolence.

Naija News learnt that a commendation service will be held for the deceased on Thursday, June 8, at the All Saints Anglican Church Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos, while the Christian wake would hold on Thursday, June 15, at Durusomo Events Centre, Yaba, Odode Idanre.

The final burial, according to reports, would be done on June 16, 2023, in Carol’s hometown in Idanre, Ondo State.