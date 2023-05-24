President Buhari Eagerly Awaits End Of Tenure Amid Office Pressures

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in the final week of his term, has revealed his anticipation for his upcoming departure from office due to the strain of his position.

The president disclosed his feelings at a farewell dinner organized by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday night.

The event is part of a series of activities planned ahead of the May 29 inauguration ceremony.

Arriving later than scheduled, Buhari, in his address, said, “I apologise most sincerely for keeping you waiting. I can hardly cope with the pressure. I am desperately looking forward to the next six days.”

Despite his eagerness for his term to end, Buhari used his platform to urge the military and other security forces to stay steadfast amidst the country’s persistent security challenges.

He applauded the military for their contributions to the ongoing fight against terrorism but emphasized the necessity for continued effort until security issues are resolved.

He acknowledged, “I am fully aware of all your sacrifices and commitments in tackling the myriad of security challenges and your contributions to the successful elections in our country.”

Yet, he urged, “until the issue of insecurity is surmounted much more is still desired from the Armed Forces of Nigeria… [they] must always remain resolute in the face of the country’s insecurity challenges.”

President Buhari assured the military that his administration will continue to support them until the end of his term.

“Our administration before winding down will never relent to widen the support of the military to enable them to effectively perform their constitutional responsibilities,” he said, affirming that the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes will not be in vain.