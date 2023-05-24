Emdee Tiamiyu: Call Your TV Anchors To Order – Abike Dabiri Roars At Arise TV Boss

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has issued a call to the chairman of Arise TV, Nduka Obaigbena, over his channel’s anchors Ayo Mairo-Ese and Ojy Okpe.

Her statement followed Mairo-Ese’s Wednesday analysis of the viral comments of YouTuber Emdee Tiamiyu during a recent interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, (BBC).

Mairo-Ese said Tiamiyu should not be criticised, alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari and Mrs Dabiri-Erewa have both made disparaging remarks about Nigerian youths in the past.

In reaction to the comments of the anchor, the NIDCOM boss, a former broadcast journalist, fired back in a tweet, noting that she worked hard to be where she is.

“I worked hard to be where I am today, and if women no where your age and achievements feel the only way to bring you down is spew nonsense, they will meet their waterloo!

“Nduka Obaigbena had better call these girls @ARISEtv ruining the broadcast profession to order,” she wrote.

Dabiri-Erewa, who was recently reappointed for another tenure as NIDCOM chairman, revealed in another tweet that she hardly watches The Morning Show hosted by Mairo-Ese, Reuben Abati, Rufai Oseni and Okpe.