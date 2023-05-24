Court Threatens To Issue Arrest Warrant Against Fani-Kayode

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Wednesday threatened to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe made the threat over the failure of Fani-Kayode to appear in court.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain is on trial on a 12-count charge bordering on the use of false documents, use of fabricated evidence, procuring the execution of documents under false pretences, and fabrication of evidence.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment on Dec. 17, 2021.

The judge noted that Fani-Kayode appeared last for the trial on Nov. 4, 2022.

Abike-Fadipe cited excuses that had been given by the defendant for his non-appearance.

She consequently threatened to issue a bench warrant against him if he failed to show up at the next adjourned date.

The judge also berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the lack of diligent prosecution of the case.

She warned the commission to withdraw the case if it would not prosecute it diligently.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 7 for the continuation of the trial.

The defendant was alleged to have forged medical reports, which he tendered before Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he is being prosecuted by EFCC for an alleged N4.9 billion fraud.