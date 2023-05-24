Governor Sanwo-Olu Dissolves Cabinet, Aides

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the disbanding of the state executive cabinet and all associated aides, effective Friday, May 26, 2023.

The directive was announced in a circular issued on Wednesday by Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Labelled as circular number 046 and titled “End of Political Office holders-Cabinet/non-cabinet ranks.”

The circular emphasized the need for asset declaration in line with paragraph 11 (1b), part one of the fifth schedule of Nigeria’s constitution pertaining to end-of-tenure asset declaration.

The officers affected by this order include Commissioners, Special Advisers (both cabinet and non-cabinet), and all assistants (Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, Technical Assistants, Personal aides, etc.).

The governor instructed these officials to draft individual handover notes and return any government property in their possession, including utility/project vehicles, to the accounting officer or most senior director of their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The circular clarified, “However, political appointees whose appointments are by legislation/tenure-based and members of statutory commissions/Governing Councils that their tenure have not lapsed, are not affected by the directive, unless otherwise formally informed.”

Sanwo-Olu is set to begin his second term as governor after his inauguration on Monday, following a successful win in the state’s governorship election on March 18.