With Six Days To Go, Buhari Signs Social Investment Programmes Bill, Others Into Law

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has signed the National Social Investment Programme bill into law.

Recall that in November 2022, Buhari wrote a letter to the National Assembly, requesting the passage of the executive bill.

However, both chambers of the legislature passed the bill and transmitted it to the president for assent.

The National Social Investment pPogramme (NSIP) was created in 2015 to ensure the equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth, and women.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, said the President signed the bill into law in Abuja.

Ahmad added that the President also signed seven other proposed legislations into law, including the National Senior Secondary Education bill and the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers bill.

Others bills signed into law by Buhari include Federal University of Health Sciences Ila-Orangun (Establishment) bill, Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (Establishment) bill, chartered institute of development studies and administration of Nigeria (establishment) bill, federal institute of industrial research (establishment) bill, and the institute of strategic management of Nigeria bill, respectively.

The National Senior Secondary Education Bill establishes a commission, prescribes minimum standards for senior secondary education in Nigeria and the management of the national senior secondary education fund.

The Chartered Institute of Power engineers of Nigeria bill establishes the chartered institute of power engineers of Nigeria and is charged with the responsibility for determining the standard of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become chartered power engineers.