‘My Chef Career Is Divinely Orchestrated’ – Haild Baci Reveals

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, who held Nigeria spellbound for days during her Guinness World Record attempt has described her career as divinely orchestrated.

Recall that Baci, who clocked 100 hours in the kitchen last Monday, broke the record for the longest cooking marathon for an individual currently held by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, the Akwa Ibom-born chef stated that she has always enjoyed cooking despite being an actress and a television host.

She said: “So, even when I was a TV presenter — and that’s not to say I’m no longer a [TV] host because I’m still very capable of doing those things, it’s more, I chose to apply myself more here because I needed to focus on this aspect of my life and the business aspect, to basically build a system.

“Even when I was on TV, what I did was host a cooking show and host a cooking segment on a breakfast show. So, someway, somehow, even in the other aspects of my career, cooking still pretty much shines out the best, and I would say it’s what God wants me to do.”

Recalling the start of her cooking business, Hilda stated that her experience was amazing and it was a pointer to her belief that she had found her calling.

“The minute I started my business, the response to it was amazing. The response to it has been amazing and that’s just a testament to show that this is what I’m meant to do and I love doing it. So, for the most part, it doesn’t feel like work,” she stated.