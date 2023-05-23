May 29: Matawalle Is Avoiding Gov-elect, Dauda Dare – Zamfara PDP Alleges  

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has been accused of not cooperating with the transition team of the incoming administration ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

Naija News learnt that the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Faruku Ahmed has asserted that the governor has been avoiding the governor-elect, Dauda Dare since he lost the election.

Ahmed said the governor has abandoned the state since then and has refused to release some important documents for the smooth transition of power.

This development follows the corruption allegation levelled against Matawalle last week by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who said it was currently probing him for alleged N70 billion fraud.

However, the Zamfara PDP said Matawalle left the state two months ago and was not cooperating with the incoming administration in terms of the transition programme.

Ahmed said, “The incoming administration of Dauda Lawan Dare has been trying to get some relevant information from the outgoing administration, but Governor Bello Mattawalle is not willing to cooperate with the committees appointed by the incoming governor to find out the true picture of things.

“Based on this, the incoming governor appointed sub-committees to go round the ministries, departments and other agencies in order to get relevant information because Governor Matawalle is not willing to prepare handing over notes.

“Since Governor Matawalle is not ready to cooperate with the incoming administration, the appointed committees will find out the true situation of things for the incoming administration.

“So, we will not wait until the handing over date. We will continue to invite top civil servants and public office holders to come and make clarifications.”