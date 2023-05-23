Buhari Commissions N19.6 Billion Customs Headquarters In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the newly built Nigeria Customs Service Corporate (NCS) Headquarters in Abuja.

With Buhari at the commissioning of the project are the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello, Comptroller-General of NCS, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, and other top government officials.

Naija News reports that the latest project commissioning by President Buhari is coming shortly after the Nigerian leader inaugurated the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, established by the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, on Monday.

In his remark earlier, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the new smart Corporate Headquarters cost the NCS N19.6 billion.

Adeniyi, who chaired the Organising Committee for the Commissioning of the edifice, said the building had a 12-floor tower with five floors on both wings of the tower and “bridges” linking the two wings.

The chairman said construction of the building commenced in 2007 following the need to build a befitting edifice for the service.

He further said that the need for more space in view of the capacity of the service also informed the construction of the building,

Adeniyi said the building, having undergone redesigning and remodelling, was set for commissioning.

The chairman said the building, sitting on approximately 25,000 square metres, was designed and constructed by indigenous firms. He said the building above the ground was around 40 metres and one of the tallest buildings within the Business District of Maitama, Abuja.

Adeniyi said the building would be serviced with modern and up-to-date mechanical and electrical services installations.

The deputy comptroller-general of customs said the service was proud to state that “such an architectural masterpiece is cost efficient.”

On the challenges encountered during the construction of the building, Adeniyi said there were challenges ranging from variations and adjustments in the model of the building.

The Corporate Headquarters building, referred to as “Customs House”, is located in Maitama, one of the high-brow areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The project was conceived in 2002 to provide a comfortable and conducive working environment for staff and authorised visitors to the building.