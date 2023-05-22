Why I Dress Sexy When I Am Not Cooking – Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci Spills

Nigerian chef and world record breaker, Hilda Baci, has defended her dress- sense saying that one can look sexy and still be a game changer.

Recall that the 27-year-old chef came to the limelight following her attempt to break the world record by cooking continuously for 100 hours.

Afterward, a number of her past pictures revealing her curves started surfacing on the Internet, a development which has since stirred mixed reactions about her personality traits.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef while addressing the media in Lagos appealed to Nigerians to see beyond her dressing, but to project her ingenuity and doggedness to place Nigeria on the global map.

She said, “I don’t have to be dressed like a nun to make it in life. One can be sexy and still amazing, beautiful, and smart. I shouldn’t be taken back because of my looks or dressing as this does not determine my values or endowment.”

Hilda pleaded with the society to allow young women look and become themselves without condemnation, adding that “I’ve volunteered myself to say I slay and I have something up in the brain.”

Baci, who still awaits her official validation by the Guinness Book of Records, expressed optimism about her confirmation, stressing that her record has been validated, while she only looks forward to her certificate.

“We complied with all the guidelines and never left any stone unturned. We didn’t fall short in any area and this is quite evident and clear. The cook-a-thon is a deliberate attempt and not a child’s play. Our preparations were robust, hence I don’t expect to be disappointed”

Revealing her next line of action, the world record breaker said she looked forward to propagating Nigerian recipes globally, expanding her restaurant and to enlarge the narratives of Nigerian Culinary space.

She said, “By expanding my business, I want to create jobs and contribute meaningfully to the economy. I’m anticipating a situation where the earnings of chefs in Nigeria will be as competitive as employees in the oil company.

“I feel the culinary space is under-rated, I want to change the narratives. I intend to work with a lot of brands to add value to their customers and brands towards their sustainability.”