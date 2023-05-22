Subomi Balogun’s Family Breaks Silence On His Death

The family of the founder of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Subomi Balogun, on Monday officially announced his death.

Balogun, 89, died on May 18 in London, United Kingdom.

His family said in a statement that the registers would be open for people to express their condolences.

The registers, according to the statement, would be open from 11am on Monday at his homes in Lagos and Ogun states, and at some FCMB offices.

The statement read, “With a heavy heart but with gratitude and total submission to the will of the Almighty God, we announce the passing of our patriarch and the founder of FCMB, Otunba Michael Balogun, CON, the Olori Omo Oba Akile Ijebu and Asiwaju of ljebu Christians, who passed away, following a very brief illness, at the age of 89 years, in the evening of Thursday, May 18, 2023, in London, United Kingdom, surrounded by his family.

“While we mourn his passing, we are grateful for the full life he lived and the legacy of hard work, entrepreneurship, excellence, tenacity, courage, faith, style, and discipline, along with his commitment to God, to church, to family, community, philanthropy and Nigeria, which he has left for us, to emulate.

“We are comforted in our loss by the remarkable outpouring of love and sympathy, all your kind words and the effusive expressions of warmth. Books of condolence will be open from 11 am on Monday, May 23, 2023, at his homes in Lagos and ijebu Ode, Ogun State, and at the following offices.

“The FCMB Group Headquarters, 44 Marina, Lagos; Primrose Tower, 17A Tinubu Street, Lagos; Founders Place, 2 Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos; First City Plaza, 252 Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja, and Chapel Hill Denham, 10 Bankole Oki Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.”