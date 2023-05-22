People Are So Heartless, They Told Me I Was A Disgrace To Women – Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has shared some bitter experience she encountered due to the scandals surrounding her family.

According to Idibia, she was emotionally abused and ridiculed and this took a toll on her personally.

Naija News recalls that while in a feat of rage, the mother of two had alleged that her husband, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, was having an affair with one of his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

The thespian had often taken to social media to rant about her dysfunctional marriage because of her husband’s alleged infidelity and his family allegedly not being supportive of the actress.

However, speaking during the second season of the Young, Famous & African reality show, Mrs Idibia claimed that the scandals around her gained prominence because people want to hear bad news about her and her husband.

She said, “People want to believe the bad story, they want to believe the worst. They think it’s Annie they are bashing, they think it’s Innocent.

“They come and they tell me, ‘you are a disgrace to women.’ People…People are heartless.”