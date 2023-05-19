Maybe He Thought My Scandals Would Ruin His Image – Annie Idibia Discloses How Bestie Stopped Talking To Her

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has disclosed that her friend and renowned fashion designer, Swanky Jerry, no longer speaks to her.

The thespian revealed this during a media chat with Nadia in the second season of the Young, Famous and African reality show.

Idibia disclosed that Swanky probably kept away from her because he felt her scandals would destroy his image and brand.

Speaking with tears in her eyes, the thespian lamented that only Swanky truly knew the reason he stopped talking to her.

Annie said, “Only he knows why he is not speaking to me. The only reason I can think of Swanky not speaking to me, maybe because I had so many scandals.

“He probably didn’t want to be affiliated with me, he didn’t want to be identified with me, because of the blogs, everything was going crazy. So, maybe he felt like my brand was gonna put dirt on his brand.”

Naija News recalls that Annie and Swanky J were best friends during the first season of the show.