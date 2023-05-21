2Face Fumes As Swanky J Speaks On Relationship With His Wife, Annie

Nigerian legendary singer, 2face Idibia, has expressed displeasure over the response of celebrity fashion designer, Jeremiah Ogbodo, popularly known as Swanky J, over the ongoing misunderstanding between him and his wife, Anni Idiba.

Naija News recall that Annie in a chat with Nadia on the second season of the Young, Famous & African reality show, revealed that she and her best friend on the first season of the show, Swanky J, are no longer talking.

According to the actress, the fashion designer is probably avoiding her because of the many scandals around her and probably does not want to be dragged into them which would be bad for his brand.

However, Swanky J during a chat with 2Face and the other cast of the show said the singer’s attitude makes him wonder whether he is comfortable with his friendship with his wife.

According to the celebrity stylist, 2face was also in the best position to resolve all misunderstandings between him and his wife regarding their relationship.

He said, “I kind of feel weird that he [2Face] didn’t reach out to me during the whole stretch of me and Annie, like situation. And I just really wanted to know like what’s up?

“I feel like the quickest person that would have been able to resolve our misunderstanding would probably have been him [2Face].

“I just felt like you were not there for me at that time. I just really wanted to get clarity, like, do you f*ck with this relationship at all?”

Angered by his question, 2Face said “I feel some type of way for you to ask me that, though. Both of you are adults, right? I did not even know what was going on. I’m still friends with you. I’m still her husband. I don’t give a f*ck about the beef you people have. Squash that sh*t. You are not going to put me in between any nonsense.”

2Face also said Swanky’s question was disrespectful, adding that he could have reached him via telephone or other means to call his attention to the ongoing beef between him and his wife.