2face’s Baby Mama, Pero Adeniyi Unveils Handsome Lover

One of the baby mamas of musician 2face, Pero Adeniyi has taken to social media to unveil her lover to the public on his birthday.

Pero via her Instagram page on Saturday shared a video reel of her lover who she thanked profusely for loving her children.

The video reel depicts special moments she spent with her lover.

According to Pero, her lover will remain the best part of her. She also made a seldom promise to love him forever.

“Thank you for loving me and the kids unconditionally, against all odds you stood by me, You are and will remain the best part of me.

“From my heart to God’s ears, I love you forever!! Happy birthday, my own!!!!” She wrote.

Pero has three children — two girls and a boy — with 2face.

2face has two sons with his first baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye who is now married to a pastor.

He has two daughters with his wife Annie Idibia.

Watch the video below;