Buhari’s Apology To Nigerians Not Acceptance Of Wrongdoings – Presidency

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari recent apology to Nigerians does not imply wrongdoing.

Shehu stated this while speaking on President Buhari’s achievement after eight years of governing.

The presidential aide in an interview on Channels TV insisted that President Buhari has performed exceptionally well.

He further stated that his principal is satisfied with his achievements.

Shehu stated, “The President feels fulfilled. He has done exceptionally well as best as he can in the circumstances in which he has found himself. He is satisfied going home for the next president to contribute and build on the foundations he has laid.”

Recall that President Buhari recently apologized to Nigerians for his government’s actions and inactions and asked for forgiveness.

Shehu, however, asserted that the President’s apology doesn’t mean he admits any wrongdoing.

He said, “You can’t walk on eggs without breaking them. It is absolutely not possible. So, the apology by President Muhammadu Buhari did not indicate acceptance of wrongdoing on his part.”

Shehu explained that President Buhari may have unintentionally offended some people, but he is not a malicious individual.

He stressed that the President’s move to apologize demonstrates accountability.

On security issues, Shehu believes that Buhari has made significant strides in combatting Boko Haram insurgents. He also emphasized that the military is now better equipped to tackle the country’s security challenges.

“The Army has made so many acquisitions – drone technology etc. So, much has changed and President Muhammadu Buhari will be appreciated, if not now, [it will be] later,” Shehu stated.

Shehu admitted that Nigeria’s economic situation, particularly its inflation rate, isn’t ideal.

However, he urged for the global economic context, especially the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to be considered.