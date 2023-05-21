Presidency Fixes Dates To Air Documentary On Buhari’s Administration

The Presidency has said a documentary about the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is set to be aired on three television stations in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the 55-minute documentary titled “Muhammadu Buhari Was Here” will showcase the achievements of the Buhari government in the last eight years.

Adesina disclosed that the documentary will air live on Channels Television, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), and Television Continental (TVC) on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, respectively.

He added that the documentary will air on Channels Television (Sunday, May 21 at 6.00 pm), NTA (Monday, May 22 at 8.00 pm), and TVC (Tuesday, May 23 at 6.00 pm).

The statement reads: “With the conclusion of the eight-year, two-term tenure of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Media Department of the State House has produced a 55-minute documentary titled Muhammadu Buhari Was Here.”

10 Days To Go: Buhari Sacks FAAN MD Yadudu, Five Directors

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, approved the sack of the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, and five directors of the agency.

Naija News reports that Yadudu and the five other directors who were appointed by President Buhari in 2019 have been sacked with immediate effect. However, the reason for their sack was not disclosed.

A statement by the Ministry of Aviation said the President has also approved the appointment of Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new FAAN helmsman and he is expected to resume duty next week.