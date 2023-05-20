Tinubu Set To Return To Nigeria Today – Sources

President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has reportedly been undergoing medical treatment in France, is set to return to Nigeria today (Saturday), according to sources.

His return comes ahead of the week-long activities planned for his inauguration on May 29.

The source said, “Tinubu is likely to return to Nigeria from France today.”

According to an earlier report by Naija News, Tinubu’s office, via a statement signed by Tunde Rahman, noted that the trip abroad would enable the president-elect to accomplish tasks without undue pressure or distractions.

During his time in Europe, Tinubu has been engaging with investors and allies to promote investment opportunities in Nigeria and demonstrate his administration’s commitment to encouraging a business-friendly environment through suitable policies and regulations.

He has also scheduled meetings with stakeholders in various sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, technology, and energy.

Meanwhile, some sources that spoke with Saharareporters indicated that Tinubu was away for medical treatment.

The platform had earlier revealed that Tinubu would be returning to France to consult his doctors in preparation for the demands of his inauguration on May 29.

“He is returning to France to see his doctors ahead of the stress of the inauguration period so he can prepare for his swearing-in,” a top source in the ruling All Progressives Congress speaking on Tinubu’s trip said.