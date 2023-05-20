Moment Peter Obi Distanced Himself From Labour Party Crisis At Presidential Tribunal

A video showing the moment the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi in the 2023 polls distanced himself from the crisis rocking his party on his way out of the ongoing presidential tribunal has surfaced on social media.

Naija News earlier reports that Peter Obi, was on Saturday present at the presidential election tribunal, as the pre-hearing of his case against President-elect Bola Tinubu, which resumes today, Saturday, May 20.

However, after the court hearing, the LP candidate was on his way out when he was accosted by a reporter who wanted to get his opinion on the verdict of the court on the dismissal of Abia State’s Governor-elect Dr Alex Otti and all other Labour Party (LP) candidates in both Abia and Kano states.

Recall, a Federal High Court in Kano, led by Justice M N Yunusa, has invalidated the candidacies of Alex Otti and all other Labour Party (LP) candidates in both Abia and Kano states.

The court determined that the process leading to these candidates’ selection was not in line with the requirements laid out in the 2022 electoral act.

In response, Peter Obi quickly directed the reporter to the party chairman, saying it was not his place to speak about the issue as he is not in Kano, but in a court in Abuja.

Watch the video below;

LP is battling a leadership crisis, that led to the emergence of a faction led by Lamidi Apapa while the Julius Abure-led faction struggles to keep hold of the party.