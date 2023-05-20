Jade Osiberu’s Movie ‘Brotherhood’ Wins Best Movie In West Africa

Nigerian movie producer, Jade Osiberu’s film ‘Brotherhood’ has emerged as the best movie in West Africa at the 9th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Naija News reports that with 11 nominations ‘Brotherhood’ is among the movies with the highest nominations in the ongoing award.

The movie which tells the story of two brothers who fall on opposite sides of the law was nominated among the following movie below;

Jade Osiberu – Brotherhood

Chris Odeh – Choke

Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV – Kanaani

Samira Yakubu – Red Carpet

Winifred Mena Ajakpovi – Four Four Forty Four

Brotherhood features, Tobi Bakre, Sam Dede, Boma Akpore, Falz, Basketmouth, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Toni Tones, Zubby Micheal, Mr Macaroni, and many others.

On September 23, 2022, the film was released in cinemas across Africa and started showing simultaneously in several African countries including Nigeria, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger Republic, Senegal, Congo, Rwanda, Gabon, Guinea, and Madagascar.