The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) , Brig Gen YD Ahmed, has disclosed that the discharge certificate being paraded by Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, was not issued by the agency.

Naija News recalls that the controversy surrounding Mbah’s discharge certificate became public in February 2023, when the NYSC, in response to an inquiry by a non-governmental organisation, released a letter saying that the certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission was not issued by them.

Reiterating it’s stand, the NYSC DG, on Friday while featuring on Arise TV’s breakfast programme, said what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain is parading as NYSC certificate is fake.

According to him, he wonders how elites who are educated would resort to black market purchase of certificates.

The NYSC DG noted that “He came to me and I called my director to confirm the certificate and we discovered that the certificate was fake and I told him…I wonder how elites who have gone to school will resort to black market certificates.

“Everyone knows how we issue our certificate in NYSC we don’t give it in hotel rooms or houses.”

Meanwhile, the Enugu state governor-elect, Peter Mbah has filed a case against the NYSC, demanding N20 billion for injuries he claimed to have been inflicted on his person due to the controversies surrounding his certificates.