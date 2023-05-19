Buhari Govt Plotting To Assassinate Nnamdi Kanu – U.S. Congressman

The Representative of the State Of Texas District 139 in the United States (US) House of Representatives, Jarvis Johnson, has accused the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of plotting to assassinate the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Johnson, in a letter to the US Congress, appealed to his colleagues to intervene urgently and urge the Nigerian government to release the detained leader of the pro-Biafra group.

Johnson’s letter, which was dated May 10, 2023, and marked, ‘Re: Appeal for Your Urgent Intervention in Urging the Government of Nigeria to Release Nnamdi Kanu from his Extraordinary Rendition, was made available on Thursday by the special counsel to IPOB leader, Aloy Ejimakor.

The US congressman said the IPOB leader had traveled to Nairobi, Kenya, on May 12, 2021, as a British citizen and was legally admitted. And that on June 19, 2021, agents of the Nigerian government abducted him and tortured him for eight days before his illegal rendition to Nigeria.

Johnson said: “There is now growing fear/concern that the Muhammadu Buhari administration intends to assassinate or cause Kanu’s disappearance before May 29, when it plans to hand him over to the incoming administration.

“For months now, it is public knowledge that Kanu’s health condition has deteriorated. He suffers from a serious heart condition and other ailments for which he is not getting enough medical attention.

“Appeal to the Nigeria Government to release the IPOB leader dated back to June 27, 2021.”

He said Kanu’s persecution by the Nigerian government intensified in 2015 when he (Kanu) visited Nigeria from London, the United Kingdom.

“First, few days after his arrival, on October 14, 2015, he was arrested in Lagos by agents of the Nigerian government.

“He was held in solitary confinement by the Department of State Security (DSS). Ultimately, he was granted bail by the Nigerian courts.

“After his release, he resided primarily in his ancestral home in Abia State, Nigeria, with his parents, siblings, and other extended family members.

“On October 10, 2017, to October 14, 2017, the Nigerian military attacked and invaded his home. In the process, dozens of people were killed, many were injured and maimed, while many others were captured alive and have disappeared.

“Fortunately, Kanu escaped the invasion and returned to his London residence to reunite with his nuclear family.

“On May 12, 2021, he traveled to Nairobi, Kenya, as a British citizen and was legally admitted into the country.

“On June 19, 2021, he was abducted by agents of the Nigerian government. He disappeared in Nairobi and was tortured for eight days,” Johnson said.