Alex Otti The Will Of Abia People – LP’s Spokesperson Reacts To Kano Court’s Ruling

The spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Council, Tanko Yunusa, has reacted to the Federal High Court ruling in Kano on Friday which nullified the candidature of Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti.

The Kano court also nullified all the candidates of the Labour Party in Abia and Kano State, alleging that their emergence was not in compliance with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

Reacting, however, to the development, Yunusa, who was the chief spokesperson of LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, described the court’s verdict on Friday as the work of the opposition party, which he said will not stand.

According to him, the Federal High Court in Kano lacks the jurisdiction to hear the electoral matter. The LP chieftain said there is no cause for alarm because the legal team of the party is already working to appeal the judgement.

“The judgement will not stand because the Federal High Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain an electoral matter. It is within the jurisdiction of the electoral tribunal. I believe this is the work of the opposition party; however, the will of the Abia people will stand,” Yunusa said.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had months confirmed Otti as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Abia.

The electoral commission said Otti polled 175,467 votes to win the election.