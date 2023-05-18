UK Govt Reveals How Much It Spent On Queen Elizabeth II Burial

The cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and related events by the UK government has been revealed, Naija News reports

The entire cost was estimated at 162 million pounds and the state funeral which was held on September 19, 2022, followed a period of national mourning with hundreds of thousands of people having visited the lying in state of the Queen at Westminster.

The Home office and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport covered the biggest of the cost at 74 million and 57 million respectively.

The estimated cost relates to the Queen’s funeral and other related events including the monarch’s lying-in-state.

Home Office – £73.68m

Department for Culture, Media &Sport – £57.42m

Scottish Government – £18.756m

Ministry of Defense – £2.890m

Department for Transport – £2.202m

Northern Ireland Office – £2.096m

Total – £161.743m

Following the queen’s death, her first son, King Charles III was officially crowned on Saturday, May 6, and a Coronation Concert took place on Sunday, May 7th 2023 in celebration of the ceremony.