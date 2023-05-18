Peter Obi Mourns Former Methodist Prelate, Sunday Mbang

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has mourned the death of the former Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Sunday Mbang.

Naija News reported that the clergyman died in his sleep on Tuesday night after a brief illness at the age of 86.

In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, Obi said Mbang was known to be sincere in words and actions and was one of the most patriotic Nigerians, who stood for what is right and spoke truth to power without fear or favour.

The LP flagbearer also recalled his meeting with Mbang in Akwa Ibom last December, where he said that God would use him to save Nigeria, stressing that his wise counsel, and fervent prayers gave him strength and courage through the electoral process.

Obi, however, send his condolence to the Mbang family, the Methodist Church of Nigeria, and the nation in general on the death of the patriotic Nigerian who lived an exemplary life.

He wrote: “I received the sad news of the death of His Eminence, Sunday Coffie Mbang, a former Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria. He was a man known to be sincere in words and actions. As a Prelate, he was one of the most patriotic Nigerians, who not only stood for what is right, but also spoke truth to power without fear or favour.

“In my own case, when I was rigged out in the Anambra Gubernatorial election in 2003, he was the first clergyman to publicly tell the President then, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, that I won that election.

“I deeply appreciated my meeting with him in Akwa Ibom last December, where he said that God would use me to save Nigeria. His wise counsel, words of encouragement and fervent prayers gave me strength and courage through the electoral process.

“The nation needs his prayers now more than ever. He truly loved Nigeria. I send my heartfelt condolence to the Mbang family, the Methodist Church of Nigeria and the nation in general on the death of this patriotic Nigerian who lived an exemplary life. May God grant him eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him.”