Nothing Will Stop Me From Appearing At Presidential Petition Court On Friday – Apapa Vows

The factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has announced that he will once again storm the Presidential Petition Tribunal on Friday despite the harassment he faced on Wednesday.

Naija News recalls that Apapa who had earlier fought with members of the party over a seat in the courtroom was booed out of the court by supporters of the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure.

The court refused to recognize the two factions and adjourned the hearing to Friday, May 19.

However, speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, Apapa vowed to appear in court on Friday.

He also accused the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and the suspended National Chairman, Julius Abure of allegedly sponsoring thugs to beat him out of the Presidential Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

According to him, he was in the court on Wednesday because “it was my responsibility as the authentic acting National Chairman of the party to exercise my authority as representative of the party.”