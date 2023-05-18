Labour Party: Lamidi Apapa Threatens To Expose Peter Obi

The factional chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa has issued a threat to expose Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the last elections.

Apapa, who maintains his position as the authentic national chairman of the party, faced a tumultuous time at the election petition tribunal on Wednesday.

He encountered heated exchanges inside the tribunal regarding seating arrangements and was met with boos from party supporters as he left the tribunal, with his cap being forcibly removed.

Following the chaotic court session, Apapa addressed the press and expressed his displeasure with Obi, who he believes is siding with Julius Abure, the LP chairman who was removed by the court.

Apapa has been accused of accepting bribes from other political parties in an attempt to undermine the LP from within.

However, he vehemently denies these allegations.

Apapa while addressing the press stated that Obi has not been truthful and that he intends to expose the former governor of Anambra.

While Apapa did not disclose the specific details of what he plans to expose about the LP standard bearer, he denied the bribery allegations against him.

He said, “On the allegation of bribe taking, it’s not true. If you have evidence to prove that I have collected money or we’ve collected money from anybody, bring your evidence. It’s absolutely untrue.”

Apapa also criticized Obi for supposedly taking sides against him, asserting that he has evidence that contradicts Obi’s claim of not knowing him.

He revealed, “Sometime ago, in one of the interviews he (Obi) granted, he said he does not know me at all. I have been trying to cover him, but he does not deserve it.”

Apapa recounted instances where he had actively supported Obi during his campaign, including offering the opening prayer at Obi’s primary in Asaba and accompanying him on trips.

Apapa concluded, “And he doesn’t know me? The reasons are this: This is a man, during his primary in Asaba, I did the opening prayer… I have held a lot of positions in this party to the level I am today.”