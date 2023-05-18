I Have No House In England Or Anywhere Outside Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he does not own any house outside of Nigeria.

The President made this known on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, Richard Hugh Montgomery, and his counterpart from Sri Lanka, Velupillai Kananathan.

Buhari said he made the issue of house ownership known to the King of England, King Charles III, during a meeting after the British monarch asked him if he had a house in England.

“In one of my meetings with King Charles III, he asked me an interesting question if I had a house in England, and I replied that I don’t have a house, not an inch, anywhere outside Nigeria,” President Buhari said.

Meanwhile, as earlier reported by Naija News, President Buhari according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, advised the UK official to always respect the country’s traditional rulers and institutions, adding that diplomatic relations, spanning many years, have been sustained on mutual respect for cultures.

The President told the British diplomat that a good understanding of cultural differences and respect for institutions paved the way for most of the successes of the UK.

He said Nigeria’s relationship with the two countries would be further consolidated with their consideration of local cultures, traditional rulers, and institutions.

Buhari revealed that previous diplomats had established relations with some revered monarchs such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano, Shehu of Borno, and Emir of Ilorin.