I Am Not 100% Clean But I Dare You To Expose Me If You Have Facts – EFCC Boss Tackles Gov Matawalle

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrashid Bawa has dared the Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle to expose him if he has facts against him.

Naija News recalls that on Wednesday, Matawalle had called for the resignation of the EFCC boss, saying that he has questions to answer on corruption issues.

The governor appealed to the federal government to probe Bawa and the activities of the commission under him.

He accused Bawa of corruptly enriching himself while asking the anti-graft boss to excuse himself and surrender for investigation.

Reacting to Matawalle’s allegations in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored on Thursday in Kaduna, Bawa noted that even though no human being was 100 percent clean, Matawalle should expose him if he has any fraud record against him.

He explained the commission have their peculiar ways of investigating corrupt leaders, adding that the alleged crime of one person shouldn’t be allowed to be linked to another innocent person.

He said they were presently quizzing a former minister on a N25 billion case he was allegedly involved.