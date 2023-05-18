18 Buhari Ministers Lobby To Be Included In Tinubu’s Cabinet

Some current Ministers serving in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari are reported to be actively lobbying to be picked as cabinet members when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is sworn-in as the next President of Nigeria on May 29.

The Ministers pushing to be included in Tinubu’s cabinet are said not to be less than eighteen in number.

It is understood that some of the ministers are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to realize their ambition and have even sent emissaries to London and France to mount last-minute pressure on Tinubu to convince him to include them in the new government.

According to The Guardian, a former Minister in Buhari’s first term confirmed the ongoing political intrigues.

The Ministers are said to have based their arguments on the need for continuity in governance and are alleged to be the brains behind some of the unconfirmed ‘list of Tinubu’s ministers’ trending on social media to swing public opinions in their favour and test the waters.

Naija News reports Tinubu is currently out of the country but is expected back in Nigeria soon ahead of the May 29 inauguration date.

The Kind Of Cabinet I Want

Recall that the President-elect had in a personally signed statement days ago, revealed that competence and ability to perform would be the guiding principle in choosing those to be part of his cabinet.

“In selecting my government, I shall not be weighed down by considerations extraneous to ability and performance. The day for political gamesmanship is long gone. I shall assemble competent men and women and young people from across Nigeria to build a safer, more prosperous, and just Nigeria,” Tinubu had stressed.

Naija News reports the 1999 Constitution empowers the President to appoint 40 ministers. One to represent each state of the federation and one from each geopolitical zone.